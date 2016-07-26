 Top
    Kremlin commented on upcoming meeting between Erdoğan and Putin

    Peskov: There will not be a deficit in topics for discussion

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ There will not be a deficit in topics for discussion at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to be held in August 9 in St.Petersburg,

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    "As such agenda has not yet been discussed, the exchange of different proposals made and there is something to talk about. This will be the first meeting for quite a long time, the first after the leaders of the two countries have managed to turn the page, so we can say with confidence there will not be a shortage of topics for discussion", Peskov said. 

