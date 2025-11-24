Kremlin: Armenia to skip CSTO summit, not against documents to be passed
- 24 November, 2025
- 20:32
Armenia will not attend the Bishkek summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), however, it said that it doesn't object to adopting documents related to the entire bloc, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, Report informs via TASS.
"As for Armenia, this country will not take part but its representatives said that they are not against adopting agreed documents at the meeting," he said,
