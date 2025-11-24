Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Kremlin: Armenia to skip CSTO summit, not against documents to be passed

    Region
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 20:32
    Kremlin: Armenia to skip CSTO summit, not against documents to be passed

    Armenia will not attend the Bishkek summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), however, it said that it doesn't object to adopting documents related to the entire bloc, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, Report informs via TASS.

    "As for Armenia, this country will not take part but its representatives said that they are not against adopting agreed documents at the meeting," he said,

    Uşakov: Ermənistan Bişkekdə KTMT sammitində iştirak etməyəcək
    Ушаков: Армения не примет участие в саммите ОДКБ в Бишкеке

