Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process
Region
- 02 December, 2025
- 11:45
The issue of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be among the topics discussed at the December 3 meeting between EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
"Tomorrow I will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. We are also following developments in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is about peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But this peace is bigger than just two countries-it is about peace in the region. That is why I am very optimistic," Marta Kos said.
She added that the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is progressing in a positive direction.
Latest News
12:18
Azerbaijan developing legal framework for responsible AI useICT
12:17
AZAL upgrades in-flight entertainment systemInfrastructure
12:08
Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreedCOP29
12:03
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People's Democratic RepublicForeign policy
11:56
Kos: Negotiations underway with US, Azerbaijan on possibility of EU participation in TRIPPRegion
11:49
Ilham Aliyev congratulates UAE President on Independence DayForeign policy
11:45
Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization processRegion
11:44
Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General AssemblyForeign policy
11:43