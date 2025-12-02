Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

The issue of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be among the topics discussed at the December 3 meeting between EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

"Tomorrow I will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. We are also following developments in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is about peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But this peace is bigger than just two countries-it is about peace in the region. That is why I am very optimistic," Marta Kos said.

She added that the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is progressing in a positive direction.