    Kopyrkin: Trump's route being discussed in Russia-Armenia dialogue at highest level

    Region
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:08
    The issue of the "Trump Route" (a 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that will pass through Armenian territory) through Syunik is being raised in the Russia-Armenia high-level dialogue, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told Armenian media, Report informs.

    "This issue is naturally being raised in the framework of high-level dialogue. Well, in any case, this topic cannot fail to be raised. I would like to recall the statements of the Armenian leadership that this issue is being discussed only with the United States. But this is an important topic, and it certainly cannot but appear in the dialogue we are having," he noted.

    The ambassador emphasized that Moscow's fundamental position, voiced at various political levels, is to support any steps that lead to real peace, stabilization of the situation, and prosperity in the region. Regarding the "Trump Route," the Russian side is awaiting more specific information on the details of its operation and mechanisms.

    Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity Zangazur corridor Armenia
    Kopırkin: "Tramp marşrutu" Rusiya-Ermənistan dialoqunda ən yüksək səviyyədə müzakirə olunur
    Копыркин: "Маршрут Трампа" обсуждается в диалоге РФ-Армения на высшем уровне

