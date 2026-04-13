Kochinyan: Armenia–Azerbaijan civil society meetings support peace process

Mutual visits of civil society representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan contribute to the peace agenda in relations between the two countries, said the President of the Armenian Council Research Center and coordinator of the Peace Bridge initiative, Areg Kochinyan, at a press conference summing up the results of the fourth meeting within the framework of this initiative, held on April 10–12, 2026, in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala, Report informs via Armenpress.

"There is one main reason why such visits should be conducted - they contribute to establishing peace between the societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

According to Kochinyan, the very fact that a fourth meeting has already been held within the framework of the Peace Bridge initiative and the agreement to continue the dialogue represent an important achievement.

He emphasized that the Peace Bridge initiative is aimed at developing new approaches and creating additional opportunities for advancing the peace agenda between the societies of the two countries.