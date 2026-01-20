Khachaturyan: Leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have chosen the path of peace and prosperity

The human losses in the recently ended military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan are irreparable, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan said at the World Economic Forum.

"If it weren"t for the will of the leaders of the two countries, this war could have continued endlessly. However, the leadership of both states chose the path of peace and prosperity," he said, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

"I want to say that we were able to initial a peace agreement because the political leaders of both countries were ready for it. This helped to resolve the issue. Otherwise, I agree with Mr. (President of Azerbaijan Ilham – ed.) Aliyev, everything would have continued endlessly-with a future that promised nothing," he noted.

According to Khachaturyan, the leaders of the two states chose the path of the future, peace, and prosperity for both countries and peoples:

"We can never make up for human losses. That is why the role of political leaders in peacefully resolving conflicts is extremely important. Everything depends on courage-the courage of leaders, the ability to put aside temporary issues and look forward to strategic goals. This is what determines the success of nations. It stands above everything else."

The president of Armenia emphasized that he is optimistic about further cooperation between Baku and Yerevan:

"If you have neighbors, the only way to live is to live with them in peace, including in everyday life. There is no other way. I am optimistic: we will truly succeed. We already have joint economic and cultural projects, and more are coming. There are already precedents for meetings between representatives of our countries" civil societies. Next, business communities will begin meeting. In Yerevan, people can already refuel their cars with Azerbaijani fuel."