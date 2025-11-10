Kazakhstan ready to supply Armenia with up to 20,000 tons of grain per month

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Region
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 16:20
    Kazakhstan is ready to supply around 15,000 to 20,000 tons of food grain per month to Armenia this year, said Tobylbek Omarov, Managing Director of Kazakhstan's National Company "Food Contract Corporation" JSC, Report informs via Kazakh media.

    According to Tobylbek Omarov, the national grain operator is currently negotiating with new Armenian partners who are interested in stable supplies of Kazakh wheat. In the future, the volume of grain shipments to Yerevan may increase.

    Last week, Kazakhstan sent a batch of its wheat to Armenia via Azerbaijan for the first time. A train of 15 cars with 1,000 tons of wheat arrived in transit through Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    Qazaxıstan Ermənistana ayda 20 min tona qədər taxıl tədarük etməyə hazırdır
    Омаров: Казахстан готов поставлять в Армению до 20 тыс. тонн зерна в месяц

