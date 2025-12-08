Referees appointed for Qarabag vs Ajax Champions League match
Football
- 08 December, 2025
- 13:44
The referee appointments for the UEFA Champions League league phase Matchday 6 game between Qarabag FK and Ajax have been announced, Report informs.
The match will be officiated by a referee team from Slovenia. FIFA referee Rade Obrenović will take charge, assisted by Jure Praprotnik and Grega Kordež. Fourth official duties will be handled by Mateo Tozan, while Matej Jug will serve as VAR and Alen Borosak as AVAR.
The Qarabag vs Ajax match is scheduled for 09:45 pm Baku time (GMT+4) on December 10 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.
