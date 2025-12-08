Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 13:36
    Minister: Women investors from Azerbaijan can receive benefits in Northern Cyprus

    Women from Azerbaijan who invest in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus can receive the same benefits as locals, Northern Cyprus Minister of Labor and Social Protection Oguzhan Hasipoglu said in an interview with Report.

    He noted that women who start their own businesses in Northern Cyprus are provided a 100% bonus, that is, additional payments or financial support: "Therefore, the state fully covers their social security contributions. We can provide Azerbaijani women investors in Northern Cyprus with the same benefits as locals. These issues will be discussed in the future."

    Nazir: Azərbaycandan Şimali Kiprə investisiya qoyacaq qadınlara bizim qadınlarda olan imtiyazlar verilə bilər
    Министр: Женщины-инвесторы из Азербайджана могут получить льготы в Северном Кипре

