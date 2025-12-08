Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Maldives ambassador predicts Türkiye's success at COP31, citing Azerbaijan's example

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 17:14
    Maldives ambassador predicts Türkiye's success at COP31, citing Azerbaijan's example

    The Maldives' non-resident ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abdul Latheef Abdul Raheem, has expressed confidence that Türkiye will successfully host the 31st UN climate conference, drawing on Azerbaijan's experience.

    According to Report, the ambassador told Turkish media that the global climate crisis remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the world today.

    He noted that Azerbaijan had successfully organised COP29 and recalled the participation of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, as well as his meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

    According to the ambassador, the meeting had a positive impact on bilateral relations.

    "We welcome climate diplomacy. I hope Türkiye, using Azerbaijan's experience, will also successfully host COP31," he said.

    He also outlined his priorities for strengthening ties between the Maldives and Azerbaijan, saying a key focus would be developing tourism and economic cooperation.

    "The main source of our country's income depends entirely on tourism. I look forward to expanding our relations with Azerbaijan in this area. I hope both countries can benefit from each other in tourism and the economy," he added.

    Turkiye success Maldives COP31
    Səfir: Türkiyənin Azərbaycanın təcrübəsindən faydalanıb COP 31-i uğurla həyata keçirəcəyinə ümid edirəm
    Посол Мальдив прогнозирует успех Турции на COP31 по примеру Азербайджана

    Latest News

    18:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with Iranian FM

    Foreign policy
    18:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Slovakia for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:55

    377 schools in Cambodia closed due to border conflict with Thailand

    Other countries
    17:52
    Photo

    UAE and Saudi tourism companies explore Azerbaijan's travel offerings

    Tourism
    17:50

    Azerbaijan develops effective AI solution for legal information systems

    ICT
    17:46

    Georgia to transport Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia by rail free of charge

    Infrastructure
    17:42

    NVIDIA-based AI infrastructure launched in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    17:24

    US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Maldives ambassador predicts Türkiye's success at COP31, citing Azerbaijan's example

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed