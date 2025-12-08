Maldives ambassador predicts Türkiye's success at COP31, citing Azerbaijan's example

The Maldives' non-resident ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abdul Latheef Abdul Raheem, has expressed confidence that Türkiye will successfully host the 31st UN climate conference, drawing on Azerbaijan's experience.

According to Report, the ambassador told Turkish media that the global climate crisis remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the world today.

He noted that Azerbaijan had successfully organised COP29 and recalled the participation of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, as well as his meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

According to the ambassador, the meeting had a positive impact on bilateral relations.

"We welcome climate diplomacy. I hope Türkiye, using Azerbaijan's experience, will also successfully host COP31," he said.

He also outlined his priorities for strengthening ties between the Maldives and Azerbaijan, saying a key focus would be developing tourism and economic cooperation.

"The main source of our country's income depends entirely on tourism. I look forward to expanding our relations with Azerbaijan in this area. I hope both countries can benefit from each other in tourism and the economy," he added.