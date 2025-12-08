Baku to host Industrial Safety Summit

On December 10, the 3rd Industrial Safety Summit will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, jointly organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association (AISA), Report informs, referring to the ministry.

The event, held under the concept message of Turning Point, will bring together prominent representatives of the public and private sectors to serve as a strategic platform for discussing new approaches, innovations, and global practices in industrial safety, technological advancements, climate change, and social transformations.

At the summit, a trilateral Memorandum of Cooperation is set to be signed among the MES, SOCAR, and AISA in the fields of industrial safety, labor protection, and environmental preservation. Within the framework of the memorandum, the parties will collaborate on safety standards, ISO management systems, and ESG principles.

The program will include the Red Line panel, the Safe Talks discussion, and the HSE Awards ceremony. It will feature three main sessions with the participation of 10 speakers and 2 moderators.

In the Red Line panel, experts will discuss high-risk zones created by the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in industrial safety, the limits of replacing human factors with technology, and opportunities offered by AI.

The Safe Talks session will be presented live for the first time as a continuation of AISA's educational podcast series on industrial safety, labor protection, and environmental preservation. Interactive discussions with a special guest will contribute to the development of a safety culture.

At the HSE Awards ceremony, organizations and individuals distinguished in health, safety, and environmental practices across different industrial sectors will be honored. These awards aim to promote excellence in HSE approaches and highlight safer, more sustainable business solutions.