Orkhan Mammadov: SME in Karabakh project covered 220 entrepreneurs

In Azerbaijan, 220 SMEs have been involved in the "Small and Medium Business in Karabakh" program, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), said at an event dedicated to the program's implementation in 2025, Report informs.

According to him, the project has been in effect since 2023 and covers participants from 15 cities and districts, including Baku, Absheron, Sumgait, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Mingachevir, Zagatala, Ganja, Barda, Goranboy, as well as Shusha, Khojaly, Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan.

Professional and business training courses were organized for the participants, where they gained practical and theoretical knowledge in various areas.

A total of 100 people participated in the training. Particular attention was paid to improving the social well-being of martyr families and veterans: they were taught financial management, business plan preparation, marketing, and social media marketing.

In addition, participants completed courses in in-demand professions, and those who successfully completed the training received certificates.

"As part of the program, participants were provided with the necessary equipment to start their own businesses, and professional training was also provided," Mammadov noted.

In conclusion, Mammadov emphasized that the "Small and Medium Business in Karabakh" program will continue in 2026, reaching even more martyr families and veterans.