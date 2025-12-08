Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Jeyhun Bayramov briefs his Iranian counterpart on peace agenda between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 14:01
    Jeyhun Bayramov briefs his Iranian counterpart on peace agenda between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that during today's talks, he briefed his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on developments related to the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs.

    Speaking at a joint press conference with the Iranian foreign minister, he noted that in addition to bilateral cooperation, the ministers discussed expanding trilateral cooperation formats with a number of regional countries, covering both political and economic projects.

    Jeyhun Bayramov said that he and Araghchi discussed developments in the Middle East: "It was once again emphasized that Azerbaijan and Iran support peace and stability in the region."

    The foreign minister added that this visit by his Iranian counterpart will contribute to relations between the two countries.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Abbas Araghchi Iran
    Ceyhun Bayramov iranlı həmkarını Azərbaycan-Ermənistan sülh gündəliyi ilə bağlı məlumatlandırıb
    Джейхун Байрамов проинформировал иранского коллегу о мирной повестке Азербайджана и Армении

    Latest News

    15:36
    Photo

    Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission

    Business
    15:17

    Araghchi 'looking forward' to welcoming President Ilham Aliyev in Iran

    Foreign policy
    15:07

    Six Global Media Group journalists win individual journalism awards

    Media
    14:57

    FM Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran will draft roadmap in several areas

    Foreign policy
    14:46
    Photo

    Green Energy Corridor Power Company, British Xlinks ink MoU

    Energy
    14:32

    Customs official: Azerbaijan creates new logistics model

    Business
    14:21

    FM: No final decision on participation of Azerbaijani military personnel in Gaza

    Foreign policy
    14:20

    Azerbaijan ready to share reconstruction experience with Syria

    Foreign policy
    14:09

    Ministry of Finance: Azerbaijan to continue cooperation with S&P without concluding paid contract

    Finance
    All News Feed