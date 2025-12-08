Jeyhun Bayramov briefs his Iranian counterpart on peace agenda between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that during today's talks, he briefed his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on developments related to the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Iranian foreign minister, he noted that in addition to bilateral cooperation, the ministers discussed expanding trilateral cooperation formats with a number of regional countries, covering both political and economic projects.

Jeyhun Bayramov said that he and Araghchi discussed developments in the Middle East: "It was once again emphasized that Azerbaijan and Iran support peace and stability in the region."

The foreign minister added that this visit by his Iranian counterpart will contribute to relations between the two countries.