Kazakhstan publishes interim report on AZAL plane crash investigation

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport has published an interim report on the investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 aircraft, operating the Baku–Grozny flight, which crashed near Aktau.

"At the time of preparing the interim report, the commission had collected and analyzed factual data, including information about the crew, air traffic controllers, and the operator's regulations, flight preparation and execution documentation, meteorological data, and technical maintenance records. Copies of the flight log and other documents related to the flight were also obtained," the Kazakh Ministry of Transport said, according to Report.

The document reads that work has been carried out with the onboard recorders: flight data parameters were extracted, identified, and decoded from the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was transcribed.

The commission conducted a detailed inspection of the crash site, recording the spatial positions of the aircraft's structural elements. Photo and video documentation was carried out, and aircraft components were collected and removed from the crash site.