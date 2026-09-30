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    Kazakhstan, Germany sign $2 billion in agreements

    Region
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 08:33
    Kazakhstan, Germany sign $2 billion in agreements

    Astana and Berlin have signed more than 30 commercial agreements with a total value of approximately $2 billion, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced following talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Report informs.

    "More than 30 commercial documents worth approximately $2 billion were signed as part of the negotiations. The effective implementation of these agreements will further strengthen cooperation between our two countries," Tokayev was quoted as saying by the presidential press service.

    According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan considers Germany a reliable strategic partner in Europe. He expressed confidence that the talks would contribute to further strengthening bilateral relations.

    The Kazakh president noted that trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries continues to develop steadily.

    He also said that he plans to visit Bavaria on September 30 and participate in a technology forum there. Tokayev expressed hope that the event would further strengthen bilateral partnership.

    Earlier, during his official visit to Berlin, Tokayev stated that the joint investment portfolio of Kazakhstan and Germany includes 40 industrial projects with a combined value of approximately $54 billion, of which 21 projects have already been implemented.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Friedrich Merz agreements Kazakhstan Germany
    Qazaxıstan və Almaniya 2 milyard dollarlıq sənəd imzalayıb
    Казахстан и ФРГ подписали более 30 коммерческих документов на $2 млрд
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