Kazakhstan celebrates Republic Day, 35th anniversary of Declaration of Sovereignty

Kazakhstan is celebrating Republic Day and the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of Sovereignty, Report informs.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's congratulatory message stated that the adoption of the Declaration marked the beginning of a new historical era, affirming the people's right to independently determine their future.

"Since then, we have traveled a long and arduous path. The political and economic foundation of Independence has been laid, internationally recognized borders have been defined, a new capital has been built, and significant progress has been made in strengthening national identity and improving the quality of life of citizens. Thanks to a well-balanced foreign policy, Kazakhstan is successfully defending its national interests and strengthening its authority on the global stage," the head of state said in his message.

Tokayev emphasized that the duty of the current generation is to strengthen the country's sacred independence.