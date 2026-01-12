Kazakh security committee detains one of State Revenue Department heads
Region
- 12 January, 2026
- 11:44
The Anti-Corruption Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee has detained a senior official of the West Kazakhstan Region Department of State Revenue and a resident of Astana, Report informs referring to Kazakh media.
The arrests occurred after intercepting a channel for the illegal import of goods across the state border.
These individuals, in exchange for monetary compensation, assisted foreign citizens in the unimpeded import of consumer goods into the country. Their receipt of bribes totaling over 100 million tenge (almost $196,000) has been documented.
According to preliminary estimates, the damage to the state amounted to 1.9 billion tenge ($3.7 million).
