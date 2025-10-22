Kazakh minister: Middle Corridor dev't is of strategic importance for future

The development of the Middle Corridor is of strategic importance for the future of the countries in the region, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said today at the 5th Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Report informs.

Speaking about the development of the Middle Corridor and the strategic importance of transit, the minister stated that transit, which is called the "second oil" in Kazakhstan, plays a decisive role for the future of many countries:

"We show great interest in the development of the Middle Corridor. At the legal and institutional level, the intergovernmental agreement is also of significant importance and provides guarantees for those who want to invest in infrastructure."

The event also featured speeches by Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Asian Development Bank Vice President Yangming Yang, and representatives from Türkiye.