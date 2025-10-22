Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Kazakh minister: Middle Corridor dev't is of strategic importance for future

    Region
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 19:03
    Kazakh minister: Middle Corridor dev't is of strategic importance for future

    The development of the Middle Corridor is of strategic importance for the future of the countries in the region, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said today at the 5th Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Report informs.

    Speaking about the development of the Middle Corridor and the strategic importance of transit, the minister stated that transit, which is called the "second oil" in Kazakhstan, plays a decisive role for the future of many countries:

    "We show great interest in the development of the Middle Corridor. At the legal and institutional level, the intergovernmental agreement is also of significant importance and provides guarantees for those who want to invest in infrastructure."

    The event also featured speeches by Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Asian Development Bank Vice President Yangming Yang, and representatives from Türkiye.

    Silk Road Forum Kazakhstan
    Qazaxıstanlı nazir: Orta Dəhlizin inkişafı gələcək üçün strateji əhəmiyyət daşıyır
    Казахстанский министр: Развитие Среднего коридора имеет стратегическое значение для региона

    Latest News

    20:15

    Strategic Hungary-Azerbaijan dialogue to be held in December

    Foreign policy
    20:08

    Ambassador: Hungary preparing for next session of strategic dialogue with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    UN says 12 international staff held in compound in Yemen have left Sanaa

    Other countries
    19:42
    Photo

    Yerevan hosts roundtable between civil society reps of Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:23
    Photo

    Erdogan visits Oman

    Region
    19:17

    Sweden and Ukraine eye export deal for up to 150 Gripen fighter jets

    Other countries
    19:11

    Smoke-free transformation: From risk to alternative

    Business
    19:03

    Kazakh minister: Middle Corridor dev't is of strategic importance for future

    Region
    18:54

    Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor is reliable, strategic route linking East and West

    Region
    All News Feed