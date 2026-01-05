About 70,000 hectares cleared of mines in liberated Azerbaijani lands

In 2025, as many as 1,861 anti-tank mines, 4,963 anti-personnel mines, and 52,392 items of unexploded ordnance were cleared in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) data on humanitarian demining operations.

Some 69,205.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines last year.

Mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies in Khankandi and the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts.