Azerbaijan to apply 3.3B manats in tax exemptions for business in 2025

Azerbaijan will apply tax exemptions totaling 3.3 billion manats ($1.94 billion) to entrepreneurial activity this year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Tax exemptions worth 12 million manats ($7.06 billion) will also be applied to non-entrepreneurial activity in 2026.

During the year, exemptions will additionally be granted for non-commercial activity amounting to 436.5 million manats ($256.8 million), grants as well as humanitarian and technical aid totaling 33.4 million manats ($19.6 million), special economic zones and the Alat Free Economic Zone in th amount of 4.7 million manats ($2.8 million), international agreements amounting to 1.4 billion manats ($823.5 million), financial services and the activities of state financial institutions totaling 698.4 million manats ($352 million), and socially vulnerable population groups amounting to 674.9 million manats ($397 million).