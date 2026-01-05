Azerbaijan expects 12% decline in budget revenues from fines
Finance
- 05 January, 2026
- 15:04
In 2026, Azerbaijan's state budget is projected to receive 149.1 million manats (just over $87.7 million) from collections and administrative fines, Report informs, citing the country's Finance Ministry.
This figure represents a 12% decrease compared to last year.
Latest News
15:22
Azerbaijan's mandatory state personal insurance costs to reach over 62M manatsFinance
15:14
Azerbaijan to apply 3.3B manats in tax exemptions for business in 2025Finance
15:07
Payroll expenses in Azerbaijan to increase by over 5%Finance
15:04
Azerbaijan expects 12% decline in budget revenues from finesFinance
14:44
Instagram loses 22% of its market share in Azerbaijan in one monthICT
14:40
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman National Museum and Mutrah SouqForeign policy
14:24
Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 6Ecology
14:18
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva meets with Omani officialsForeign policy
14:12