Trump hopes deal with Iran will be made

US President Donald Trump said he hopes that his administration will ultimately make a deal with Iran, Report informs.

"Hopefully we'll make a deal," he told journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, noting, however, that the United States has "the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there."

Commenting on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's warning that the United States' armed aggression against Iran would lead to a regional conflict, Trump said that the possibility of such a conflict depends on whether Washington and Tehran would be able to make a deal.

"Why wouldn't he say that?" he said. "If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right."