Iran to take retaliatory measures against EU in coming days

In the coming days, Iran will take retaliatory measures against the European Union in connection with new sanctions and the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during a briefing, Report informs via IRNA.

He stated that in response to the EU's actions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of all EU member states accredited in Tehran.

"Yesterday and today, all European Union member states with embassies in Tehran were summoned to the Foreign Ministry, and a written protest from the Islamic Republic of Iran was conveyed to them, but this is a minimal measure. A number of measures are on the agenda, and various options have been formulated and submitted to the relevant decision-making bodies," he noted.