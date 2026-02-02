Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Iran to take retaliatory measures against EU in coming days

    Region
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 13:20
    Iran to take retaliatory measures against EU in coming days

    In the coming days, Iran will take retaliatory measures against the European Union in connection with new sanctions and the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during a briefing, Report informs via IRNA.

    He stated that in response to the EU's actions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of all EU member states accredited in Tehran.

    "Yesterday and today, all European Union member states with embassies in Tehran were summoned to the Foreign Ministry, and a written protest from the Islamic Republic of Iran was conveyed to them, but this is a minimal measure. A number of measures are on the agenda, and various options have been formulated and submitted to the relevant decision-making bodies," he noted.

    Esmail Baghaei Iran European Union
    İran XİN: Yaxın günlərdə Aİ-yə qarşı cavab tədbirləri görəcəyik
    Багаи: В ближайшие дни Иран примет ответные меры в отношении ЕС

    Latest News

    15:31

    US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel

    Other countries
    15:25

    Media: Introduction of ASAN service model in Colombia to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:09

    Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA says

    Region
    15:03

    OSCE Sec.-Gen., vice president of Switzerland arrive in Kyiv

    Other countries
    14:48

    Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to Moscow

    Region
    14:30

    LeBron James named All-Star for 22nd straight season

    Team sports
    14:18

    CBA: Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew by 30% in 2 years

    Finance
    14:02

    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on customs co-op with Jordan

    Milli Majlis
    13:52

    China executes 4 leading members of northern Myanmar-based criminal gangs

    Other countries
    All News Feed