    Real Madrid's Bellingham set for month out with hamstring injury

    Football
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 12:07
    Real Madrid's Bellingham set for month out with hamstring injury

    Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to miss the club's upcoming UEFA Champions League play-off matches against Benfica after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, Report informs via AFP.

    "Following tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg," said Los Blancos in a statement, without specifying the length of his expected absence.

    Spanish media reported the 22-year-old England international could miss around a month after he went off hurt in the opening stages of the 2-1 La Liga win over Rayo Vallecano.

    As well as the play-off games against Jose Mourinho's Benfica on February 17 and 25, Bellingham is likely to miss league matches against Valencia, Real Sociedad and Osasuna.

    Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said a potential Bellingham absence would be a "big absence" but that he has an "extraordinary squad" to help fill in for the midfielder.

