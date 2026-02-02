Venezuela exports liquefied petroleum gas for first time
Venezuela has delivered its first shipment of liquefied associated petroleum gas, Report informs via TASS.
"I am proud to share this: the Chrysopigi Lady tanker, carrying its first cargo of liquefied [associated] petroleum gas, has left Venezuela," Venezuela's authorized president Delcy Rodriguez wrote on her Telegram channel.
She did not specify the volume of the shipment.
Rodriguez noted that she is celebrating this event with the working class. The authorized president expressed confidence that the export of liquefied gas will improve the well-being of the Venezuelan people.
