Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Venezuela exports liquefied petroleum gas for first time

    Other countries
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 08:15
    Venezuela exports liquefied petroleum gas for first time

    Venezuela has delivered its first shipment of liquefied associated petroleum gas, Report informs via TASS.

    "I am proud to share this: the Chrysopigi Lady tanker, carrying its first cargo of liquefied [associated] petroleum gas, has left Venezuela," Venezuela's authorized president Delcy Rodriguez wrote on her Telegram channel.

    She did not specify the volume of the shipment.

    Rodriguez noted that she is celebrating this event with the working class. The authorized president expressed confidence that the export of liquefied gas will improve the well-being of the Venezuelan people.

    Delcy Rodriguez Venezuela liquefied associated petroleum gas
    Venesuela mayeləşdirilmiş neft qazının ilk partiyasını ixrac edib
    Венесуэла экспортировала первую партию сжиженного нефтяного газа

    Latest News

    10:24

    Oil prices fall 4% on signs of easing tensions between US, Iran

    Energy
    10:12

    Japan PM Takaichi's party poised for landslide victory

    Other countries
    09:57

    Erdogan to mull Iran-US escalation with gov't members

    Region
    09:36

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to depart for state visit to Pakistan

    Region
    09:26

    CBA currency exchange rates (02.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:10
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Youth Day

    Domestic policy
    09:07
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan shares post on Youth Day

    Domestic policy
    09:00

    US government shutdown poised to last until at least Tuesday

    Other countries
    08:47

    Bitcoin price falls below $75,000 for first time since April 7, 2025

    Finance
    All News Feed