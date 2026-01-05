Malaysia to push for two-term limit for prime ministers, further reforms

Malaysia aims to implement a slew of institutional reforms this year and next, including a two-term limit for the premiership, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday, amid renewed calls for sweeping changes to tackle corruption and improve governance, Report informs via Reuters.

In a speech to civil servants, Anwar said his administration will table a parliamentary bill to limit the tenure of prime ministers to a maximum of 10 years, a measure that was part of his ruling coalition's election pledges in 2022.

"Everyone has a term limit. If given enough time to deliver, it is better for us to hand over to the next generation," Anwar said.

He said a bill to separate the attorney-general's role as the government's top legal adviser from the function of leading public prosecutor will also be tabled when parliament reconvenes for its first sitting of the year this month.

The independence of Malaysia's attorneys-general has often been questioned as they are appointed by the prime minister, prompting concerns about political interference in the judicial process.

The government also aims to introduce an ombudsman law to strengthen transparency in the public sector and provide the public with a formal channel to raise governance complaints, Anwar said.