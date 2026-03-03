Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Polina Liubomirova: Azerbaijan becoming regional hub for green energy

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 17:14
    Polina Liubomirova: Azerbaijan becoming regional hub for green energy

    With government support, Azerbaijan is becoming a regional hub for green energy, ACWA POWER Business Development Director Polina Liubomirova said at meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan is undergoing a significant transformation: the country is actively developing green projects and positioning itself as a regional hub for green energy with strong government support," she noted.

    Liubomirova added that the region's largest wind farm, with a capacity of 200 MW, was successfully launched in January of this year, providing energy to 300,000 households. A cascade desalination plant (capacity 300,000 cubic meters of water per day) and offshore wind projects are also under development in collaboration with partners, she noted.

    "We eagerly await the results of the feasibility studies, which are already well advanced. The company's participation in such ambitious and necessary projects will continue in the future," she said.

    According to Liubomirova, the company's assets under development are valued at $119 billion and have a total capacity of over 96 GW. 9.8 million cubic meters of water are processed daily. ACWA POWER was founded with the mission of providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy and water solutions.

    "The company's projects create jobs, strengthen local supply chains, improve energy security, and reduce carbon emissions, while also strengthening Azerbaijan's role as a bridge between the EU, the Middle East, and Central Asia," Polina Liubomirova added.

    Полина Любомирова: Азербайджан становится региональным центром "зеленой" энергетики

