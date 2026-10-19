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    German Foreign Ministry summons Iranian ambassador

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    • 19 October, 2026
    • 14:28
    German Foreign Ministry summons Iranian ambassador

    Germany's Foreign Ministry has summoned Iran's ambassador following the conviction of two men by a German court for spying on behalf of Iran and planning attacks against leaders of the Jewish community, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    The case concerns plans to target Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, and Volker Beck, head of the German-Israeli Society.

    "Deliberate attempts to attack Josef Schuster and Volker Beck will have legal consequences," the ministry said.

    On October 15, the Hamburg Higher Regional Court sentenced two men for spying on behalf of Iran and preparing attacks against representatives of Germany's Jewish community.

    The court found 54-year-old Ali S., who lives in Denmark, and 43-year-old Tawab M. guilty of espionage, as well as preparing murder and arson attacks. Ali S. was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison, while Tawab M. received a four-and-a-half-year prison term.

    It was noted that the two men had monitored Josef Schuster and Volker Beck. In addition, Ali S. had allegedly planned to set fire to a grocery store in Berlin.

    Iranian Ambassador Germany Islamic Republic of Iran
    İran səfiri Almaniya XİN-ə çağırılıb
    Германия вызвала посла Ирана по делу об организации нападений на лидеров еврейской общины
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