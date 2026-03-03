Total Energies: Second phase of Absheron field is in preparation

The second phase of the Absheron gas field, known as Full Field Development, is currently in preparation, Martina Opizzi, Senior Vice President of TotalEnergies, stated during a press conference in Baku following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Report informs.

Opizzi noted that the company, together with its partners, is now studying the second phase of the Absheron field's development:

"Production at Absheron is stable. This provides a solid foundation for future development with high reliability and strong safety indicators. The second phase, known as 'Full Field Development,' is currently being prepared and includes two components. The first is the construction of subsea infrastructure directly connected to shore, comprising three subsea wells linked to a 114‑kilometer multiphase subsea pipeline. The second is an onshore processing facility that will ensure gas treatment and supply to both domestic and international markets. This will support Azerbaijan's energy security and its role as a reliable regional gas supplier."

She added that the company is applying technological innovations, particularly low‑insulation subsea pipelines based on the cold flow concept:

"This approach allows us to reduce material and installation costs while maintaining operational integrity. Onshore, drawing on experience from similar projects, we have significantly reduced the facility's footprint. At the same time, we have revised our spare parts philosophy. We are improving not only engineering solutions but also our working principles and methods of cooperation with contractors. We make effective use of competition, which is essential in both construction and procurement phases. In our tenders, we aim to broaden the supply chain, giving us access to a wide range of solutions, opportunities, and cost structures. Furthermore, a sustainable project must necessarily be a low‑emission project. From the earliest design stages, we have focused on minimizing greenhouse gas intensity."