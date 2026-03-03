SOCAR Green expanding its portfolio of renewable energy projects

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 17:26
    SOCAR Green, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), plans to introduce solar solutions at SOCAR Petroleum gas stations, SOCAR Green Director Elmir Musayev said at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that the company is currently implementing seven major renewable energy projects with its partners.

    "In particular, we are proud to be involved in the 240 MW Shafag (Sunrise) solar power plant (SPP) project in Jabrail, being implemented by BP. We are proud of this for two reasons: the project is located in liberated territory and simultaneously contributes to the decarbonization of oil and gas infrastructure, in particular, the oil and gas terminal. Also, together with our strategic partner Masdar (UAE), whose representative is present here, we are implementing three renewable energy projects: two solar and one onshore wind project with a total capacity of just under one gigawatt," Musayev added.

    The company's director noted that SOCAR Green also has three projects in development with Chinese partners.

    "We are also working with Chinese partners on two pilot offshore wind projects with a capacity of 200 MW each, with the possibility of expanding to 2-3 GW each after a more detailed study of offshore wind energy potential," Musayev said.

