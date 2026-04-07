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    Kazakh FM Yermek Kosherbayev to make official visit to Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 21:16
    Kazakh FM Yermek Kosherbayev to make official visit to Azerbaijan

    Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev will make an official visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's official Telegram channel.

    Ahead of the visit, the ministry released an infographic highlighting the dynamics of bilateral partnership.

    Trade between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan exceeded $470 million in 2025, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

    The ministry noted that 1,518 Azerbaijani companies operate in Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijani foreign direct investment has totaled $220.1 million since 2013.

    Relations in transit and transport cooperation have also developed. "The Trans-Caspian international transport route has received a new impetus for development. Over the past seven years, cargo volumes have increased fivefold, from 0.8 million to 4.5 million tons per year, with a potential of up to 10 million tons annually," the infographic said.

    Yermek Kosherbayev Kazakhstan
    Yermek Koşerbayev Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Глава МИД Казахстана Ермек Кошербаев совершит визит в Азербайджан

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