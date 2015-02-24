Kazakh ex-diplomat Rakhat Aliyev dies from suicide

Baku.24 February.REPORT.AZ/ Rakhat Aliyev, the Kazakh president's former son-in-law turned opponent, has been found dead in an Austrian jail after killing himself, Report informs citing foreign media, a court spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"He committed suicide," the spokeswoman said.

Austrian prosecutors in December had charged him with the murder of two bankers in 2007, a case in which Kazakhstan has repeatedly requested his extradition.

Aliyev, a former Kazakh ambassador to Austria, who became a vocal critic of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, had denounced the case against him as politically motivated. He had been in custody since June when he turned himself in to Austrian authorities.