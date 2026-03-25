Kazakhstan, US eye Caspian routes to boost energy security

Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said the country is ready to work with US investors to more effectively utilize the transport potential of the Caspian Sea for delivering hydrocarbons to international markets.

According to Report, the statement was made during a bilateral meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on the sidelines of the CERAWeek in Houston.

The sides discussed global energy security, the development of alternative export corridors and the expansion of investment cooperation.

They also highlighted the strategic nature of a 32-year partnership in the oil and gas sector. Total US investment in Kazakhstan"s energy industry has exceeded $60 billion.

Key partners in major projects - Tengiz oil field, Karachaganak field and Kashagan field - include ExxonMobil and Chevron. These fields account for about 70% of the country's oil production.

Particular attention was paid to logistics and ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies. The role of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium as a key export route was underscored, accounting for about 2% of global oil supply. Its non-sanctioned status was also emphasized as important.

The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was also discussed, including the use of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline system. Shipments along this route are expected to increase to 2.1 million tons per year.

Akkenzhenov reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to ensuring stable conditions for the sector and deepening technological cooperation.