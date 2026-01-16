Kamran Aliyev discusses cooperation with Istanbul's Deputy Prosecutor General

A delegation of Turkish prosecutors and judges, led by Istanbul's Deputy Chief Prosecutor Can Tuncay, is on an official working visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the purpose of the visit is to develop cooperation between the prosecution bodies of the two countries, exchange institutional experience, and further strengthen ties in the legal sector.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Baku City Prosecutor's Office, where they received a detailed presentation on the activities of the "Electronic Prosecution" information system, modern digital solutions implemented within the system, electronic services, and mechanisms that ensure citizens' requests are handled promptly, transparently, and efficiently.

As part of the program, the delegation met with Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev. During the meeting, both sides stressed the high level of strategic partnership and the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, noting that these relations provide favorable conditions for deepening ties and expanding cooperation between law enforcement agencies, particularly prosecution authorities.