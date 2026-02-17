Azerbaijan launches national accredited training program for renewable energy sector personnel

The development of a nationally accredited training program in renewable energy and sustainable environment is a timely and strategically important task for Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency on Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, said during the launch of the project "Expanding Youth Access to Market-Demanded Skills and Employment Opportunities in the Energy Sector of Azerbaijan," Report informs.

According to him, the development of renewable energy is not only an environmental transformation but also a powerful driver of job creation, skills development, knowledge transfer, and the creation of new opportunities for future generations and young professionals.

"However, as our renewable energy capacity expands, the demand for specialized skills is also growing. We must ensure our workforce is prepared not only for current projects but also for the long-term transformation of the energy sector. Azerbaijan's transition to a diversified, low-carbon economy is accelerating. In this process, we may face ongoing structural challenges, including employment issues, the need to further align educational programs with labor market needs, and increasing women's participation in technical and high-paying positions in the energy sector," noted Abdullayev.

The head of the agency emphasized that if the transition is to be truly sustainable, it must also be inclusive.

"It must create opportunities for young people and empower women. And it must ensure that education meets the real demands of the private sector.

The strength of this initiative lies in its collaborative nature. Government agencies, private energy companies, vocational and higher education institutions, civil society organizations, and international partners are joining forces to develop a practical, accredited, and market-oriented program. This is not just an educational reform, but an investment in Azerbaijan's future competitiveness, sustainability, and human capital," added Abdullayev.