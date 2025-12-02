Kallas: EU ready to take serious steps to support peace process in South Caucasus

For the EU, normalizing Armenia's relations with both Azerbaijan and Türkiye remains a key priority, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said responding to Report's question at a press conference in Brussels alongside Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"It is important for the connectivity, it's important for the prosperity, it's important also for the people in all of these countries. So we were discussing what exact are the points that we can do. Of course, we have the convening power, we have the possibility to meet with all counterparts and raise these issues. We already had the regional forums where we invited everybody to discuss very concrete steps. Because sometimes it is about little things, whether it's about border crossing openings, whether it's about connectivity, railways or energy infrastructure. But I think we are ready to support the normalization process and we are doing the reach out also to Azerbaijan and Türkiye as well in this regard," she noted.