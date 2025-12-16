Erdogan says Türkiye advances Armenia normalization in dialogue with Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Region
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 16:25
    Türkiye is advancing normalization processes with Armenia in close dialogue with Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 16th Ambassadors Conference, Report informs.

    He stressed that the South Caucasus, which has long yearned for peace, is now going through a historic period.

    "Azerbaijan and Armenia are closer than ever to signing a peace agreement. In parallel with this process, and in dialogue with Azerbaijan, we are also moving forward with our normalization steps with Armenia. God willing, we will take some symbolic steps starting from the beginning of next year," Erdogan said.

