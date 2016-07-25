Juncker: EU to suspend process of Turkey's accession, if it applies death penalty

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union may suspend negotiations with Turkey. Report informs citing the Reuters European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

According to Juncker, this can happen if a country decides on the restoration of the death penalty.

Notably, after the coup attempt on July 17 committed by supporters of the terrorist group FETO Fetullaha Gülen in Turkey, there are calls for a return of the death penalty for the perpetrators of the coup attempt.Turkey abolished death penalty in 2004 for compliance with EU rules.