15 July will be a day off in Turkey

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ 15 July in Turkey will be an official day off.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a meeting with 27 representatives of the executive authorities.

At the end of his speech he said that July 15 will be an official day off in Turkey: "Yearly, July 15 will be a day of martyrs and war veterans. The day will be a non-working."

Notably, on July 15, military coup attempt has been committed in Turkey. After the conversion of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the protection of democracy in the country, citizens took to the streets and squares in the country.