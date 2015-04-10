 Top
    Istanbul: fire occurs at big shopping center - VIDEO

    Half of Istanbul's jewelry goods are processed there

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Fire broke out in the largest shopping center of Istanbul, "Kuyumcukent", which is located in Bahchelievler housing estates.

    Report informs referring to "HaberTürk" website, the chairman of the Turkish Association of Jewellers, Norayr Ishler stated it.

    "I received the information about the fire on the 4th floor. "Kuyumcukent "is a very important shopping mall center. It's the big center of the workshopers. Half of Istanbul's jewelry goods are processed there," he said.

    Additional information on the incident was not provided yet.

