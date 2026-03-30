Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Israel launches large-scale airstrikes on Tehran military sites

    Region
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 09:11
    Israel launches large-scale airstrikes on Tehran military sites

    The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on military-industrial complexes in Iran's capital Tehran throughout the day, the Israeli military said, Report informs.

    According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), more than 150 fighter jets participated in the operation and more than 120 munitions were used.

    Among the targets were facilities related to weapons research, development, and production.

    Israel also struck facilities it claimed were used for the production and storage of ballistic missiles.

    The US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory. In addition, Iranian forces attacked US military bases located in Persian Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Religious Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the US and Israeli strikes.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Escalation in Middle East
    İsrail Tehrandakı hərbi sənaye komplekslərinə zərbələr endirib
    Израиль нанес удары по военной промышленности Ирана в районе Тегерана

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