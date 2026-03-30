Israel launches large-scale airstrikes on Tehran military sites

The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on military-industrial complexes in Iran's capital Tehran throughout the day, the Israeli military said, Report informs.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), more than 150 fighter jets participated in the operation and more than 120 munitions were used.

Among the targets were facilities related to weapons research, development, and production.

Israel also struck facilities it claimed were used for the production and storage of ballistic missiles.

The US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory. In addition, Iranian forces attacked US military bases located in Persian Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Religious Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the US and Israeli strikes.