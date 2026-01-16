Ismail Safi: Azerbaijan pursuing more assertive policy after victory in Karabakh

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan is pursuing a more assertive policy following its victory in Karabakh, Ismail Safi, a lecturer at Ankara Medipol University told Report's Turkish bureau.

    According to him, Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of East and West, holds great significance in terms of its geographical position.

    "At present, one of the world"s largest economies is China, which possesses enormous industrial potential. Goods produced there worth trillions of dollars were previously exported to Japanese, European, and North American markets. However, the Middle East, the Caucasus, Anatolia, and Central Asia remained somewhat outside this trade. Now the situation is beginning to change. Azerbaijan is pursuing a more decisive policy after the victory in Karabakh. Today, Azerbaijan"s strength as the ‘eyes of the Caucasus" is widely recognized. The victory in Karabakh has created new realities, which are also manifesting themselves in international trade," he said.

    Safi noted that under the current conditions, Armenia should properly assess the peace initiatives of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

    "Türkiye is acting jointly with Azerbaijan in the normalization process. Armenia must understand that the opening of the land border with Türkiye will only be possible if an agreement is reached with Azerbaijan," he added.

