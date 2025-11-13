Isa Habibbayli: Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries united by centuries-old traditions, cultural kinship

Central Asia has become a region of scientific progress, Shavkat Ayupov, President of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, said at the plenary session of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia," Report informs.

According to him, this was achieved thanks to the will of political leaders.

For his part, Isa Habibbayli, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, also noted that Azerbaijan and Central Asia are linked by centuries-old traditions and cultural similarities.

"Azerbaijan and Central Asia have built a strong bridge between the regions thanks to outstanding historical and cultural figures such as Ganjavi and Navoi," he noted.

Habibbayli also emphasized that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have built relations based on trust and cooperation.

In his speech, Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov, head of the Kyrgyz National Academy of Sciences, noted that Central Asia is a crossroads of civilization, where various cultural and religious traditions intertwine.

"We should remember that our spiritual development is not only a source of pride but also a responsibility to future generations," he noted, emphasizing that the exchange of experience between scientists will form the basis for new ideas and initiatives aimed at collaboration and cooperation.

Muhammadovud Salomiyon, Vice President of the Tajik National Academy of Sciences, noted that the peoples of Central Asia share common scientific, cultural, and spiritual values ​​and works, which could be a valuable asset in building a common future.

"We should return to the unity we have enjoyed for a millennium," he concluded.