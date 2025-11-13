Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Isa Habibbayli: Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries united by centuries-old traditions, cultural kinship

    Region
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 13:42
    Isa Habibbayli: Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries united by centuries-old traditions, cultural kinship

    Central Asia has become a region of scientific progress, Shavkat Ayupov, President of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, said at the plenary session of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia," Report informs.

    According to him, this was achieved thanks to the will of political leaders.

    For his part, Isa Habibbayli, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, also noted that Azerbaijan and Central Asia are linked by centuries-old traditions and cultural similarities.

    "Azerbaijan and Central Asia have built a strong bridge between the regions thanks to outstanding historical and cultural figures such as Ganjavi and Navoi," he noted.

    Habibbayli also emphasized that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have built relations based on trust and cooperation.

    In his speech, Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov, head of the Kyrgyz National Academy of Sciences, noted that Central Asia is a crossroads of civilization, where various cultural and religious traditions intertwine.

    "We should remember that our spiritual development is not only a source of pride but also a responsibility to future generations," he noted, emphasizing that the exchange of experience between scientists will form the basis for new ideas and initiatives aimed at collaboration and cooperation.

    Muhammadovud Salomiyon, Vice President of the Tajik National Academy of Sciences, noted that the peoples of Central Asia share common scientific, cultural, and spiritual values ​​and works, which could be a valuable asset in building a common future.

    "We should return to the unity we have enjoyed for a millennium," he concluded.

    Uzbekistan Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    İsa Həbibbəyli: Azərbaycan və Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələrini çoxəsrlik ənənələr və mədəni oxşarlıq birləşdirir
    Иса Габиббейли: Азербайджан и страны ЦА объединяют вековые традиции и культурное родство

    Latest News

    15:16

    Hikmat Hajiyev expresses condolences over death of journalist Emin Ibrahimov

    Media
    15:14

    Uzbekistan undertakes large-scale efforts to preserve cultural heritage

    Culture
    14:59

    Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

    Other countries
    14:58

    Geladze: All key fragments of Turkish Air Force plane that crashed in Georgia have been found

    Region
    14:54

    Georgia crash: Turkish C-130 passed scheduled check a month earlier

    Region
    14:42
    Photo

    Office of US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens in Baku – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    14:40

    Number of non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan reaches 39

    Other
    14:36

    Azerbaijan allocates $16.4M for lending to women entrepreneurs over 10 months

    Business
    14:26

    Ramin Mammadov comments on opening of Baku Office of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church

    Religion
    All News Feed