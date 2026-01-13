Iranian president met with protest reps — top diplomat

The Iranian government has a dialogue going with protesters, with President Masoud Pezeshkian even holding a meeting with their representatives, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Report informs via TASS.

"The government has acknowledged the protests and has held talks with representatives of the protesters, the president met with them," he told the Al Jazeera television channel.

The Tasnim news agency reported earlier that Pezeshkian had taken part in a rally against the protests in Tehran. According to Iran"s state television and radio broadcaster, pro-government rallies were also held in other large cities.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial.

On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities.