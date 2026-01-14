Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Iranian freighter in distress in Caspian Sea, all those on board rescued

    Region
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 20:18
    Iranian freighter in distress in Caspian Sea, all those on board rescued

    The Turkmen coast guard has rescued 14 people from the Iranian cargo ship Rona, which was in distress in the Caspian Sea, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said, Report informs via TASS.

    "On January 14, 2026, the coast guard services of Turkmenistan in the Caspian Sea received an SOS signal from a distressed Iranian dry cargo ship Rona. The state bodies of Turkmenistan, whose job it is to deal with and prevent emergency situations, in accordance with the international standards governing the rules of navigation, have taken all necessary measures to save those on board. As a result of timely measures, all 14 people who were on the ship were rescued," it said in a statement.

    The Foreign Ministry added that, according to preliminary information, the rescued are citizens of Iran and India.

    "Currently, the Turkmen side is conducting the relevant procedures provided for by international rules," it said.

    Iranian freighter Turkmen coast guard Caspian Sea SOS signal
    İrana məxsus gəmi Xəzər dənizində qəzaya uğrayıb
    Иранский сухогруз Rona потерпел бедствие в Каспийском море

    Latest News

    20:57

    Envoy to Ankara: United States values 'strong partnership' with Türkiye

    Other countries
    20:53

    AFFA signs licensing agreement with FIFA

    Football
    20:46

    US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries

    Other countries
    20:33

    Georgian political analyst sees TRIPP route as strategic project for the region

    Foreign policy
    20:24

    Araghchi briefs Fidan on Iran protests

    Region
    20:18

    Iranian freighter in distress in Caspian Sea, all those on board rescued

    Region
    19:58

    Qatar confirms 'departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base'

    Other countries
    19:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel mull establishing joint artificial insemination center

    AIC
    19:31

    Metsola calls for stronger sanctions against 'those sustaining the Iranian regime'

    Other countries
    All News Feed