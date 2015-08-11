 Top
    Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Turkey postponed

    Сrisis in Syria and the fight against ISIS planned to be discussed during the visit

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/  The visit of Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif  to Turkey was postponed. Report informs citing the TASS it was said in the press service of Turkish Foreign Ministry.

    According to the Foreign Ministry, a new date of the visit  has  not been determined.

    The visit of J. Zarif to Turkey was planned for today. Сrisis in Syria and the fight against "ISIS" was  planned to be discussed during the visit

    After talks in Ankara, Iranian Foreign Minister intended  to arrive in Beirut for a meeting with the leadership of "Hezbollah".

