Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen freed Iranian diplomat Nour-Ahmad Nikbaht abducted in Sana'a in July 2013.

Report informs referring to TASS, soon Nikbaht will return home.

An employee of the Iranian Embassy in the capital of Yemen Nikbaht was captured by armed men when traveling from home to work. At gunpoint, the rebels took him away in an unknown direction.

No organization claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.