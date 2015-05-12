 Top
    Iranian army prepares for exercises

    According to General, the aim of the military actions is a testing a missile potential

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ground forces of the Iranian Army will hold exercises under the name of "Bayt-al Mugaddas" in Isfahan to the end of May.

    Report informs referring to Iranian media, the commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces General Ahmad-Reza Purdastan said it.

    "This year, two-stage military training under the name of " Bayt-al Mugaddas" will be held in the end of May," he stressed.

    According to General, the aim of the military action is to test a missile potential and to demonstrate it and to improve the combat capability of the army.

