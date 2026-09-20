Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speaker

Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping until the US accepts the terms presented by Tehran, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, Report informs.

"Iran will not return to the previous conditions for negotiations or reopen the Strait of Hormuz until these conditions are met, the Iranian people's legitimate rights are recognized and the US fulfills its commitments," the parliamentary press service quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said that Iranian authorities have conveyed their conditions for ending the war to the US through Qatari mediators. They are awaiting a response from US President Donald Trump.