Iran says over 93,000 civilian sites damaged in ongoing air strikes
Region
- 28 March, 2026
- 17:05
Iran's Red Crescent Society says Israeli-US air strikes have damaged more than 93,000 civilian properties as the war enters its fifth week, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.
Of those, 71,547 were homes in multiple provinces, alongside 20,779 commercial sites. In Tehran alone, 31,562 residential and commercial units have been damaged.
The strikes also hit essential services. Authorities recorded damage to 295 health and emergency facilities and 600 schools.
Officials said 48 operational emergency vehicles and 46 ambulances were damaged, along with three rescue helicopters operated by the Red Crescent and emergency services.
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